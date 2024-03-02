Skip to Content
University of Arizona launches new app that helps local farmers track water and salt balance

Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Research scientists and web developers with the University of Arizona have launched a web application designed to help growers optimize water usage and salt balance for crops.

The app, called DesertAgWise, uses data gathered from various instrumentation including Eddy Covariance Systems, satellites and remote sensors all used to track water and salt balance in vegetable production fields.

This data was gathered through a study launched in 2016 by The Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture (YCEDA).

