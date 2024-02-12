Skip to Content
YUHSD announces its schools and offices will be closed from Feb. 16-19

today at 12:53 PM
Published 1:01 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said it will be closed on Friday, Feb. 16, and Monday, Feb. 19.

YUHSD said its teachers will be in an all-day professional development session on Friday.

The professional development session happens annually in school districts in Yuma County.

On Monday, the district and school offices will be closed in observance of President's Day.

YUHSD said students will return to classes on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

