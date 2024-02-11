Local orchestra hosts Romantic Classics Concert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Orchestra Association hosted the Romantic Classics concert on Satruday.

According to Terry Irizarry, the association's coordinator, she said the concert was all about romantic music.

The concert took place at Snider Auditorium at Yuma High School at 2:00pm, with an additional concert at 6:30pm.

Popular songs that were featured in the concert were Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" and The Beatles' "Yesterday."

This is the 48th year for the association, and they will have another concert, also taking place at Snider Auditorium on May 18.

If you want to attend the concert in May, click here.