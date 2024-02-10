How this Black-owned juice bar is making a splash in Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11 is spotlighting a locally black-owned business, "Back to Eden," in celebration of Black History Month.

Lavail Bailey, the owner of Back to Eden, opened the juice bar on Main Street in Brawley last year as a way to offer healthy options in Imperial Valley.

"The vision for this place really was just to offer something healthy to the community and give them options, do something different," Bailey spoke.

Bailey grew up in Imperial Valley and started juicing when she was 20-years-old and pregnant with her first son.

"Growing up here, I was one of the only black girls in my school. So it's important for me to represent and show kids that you can have a business, especially for my kids," Bailey shared.

The store specializes in cold press juices, but also offers smoothies and other healthy options.