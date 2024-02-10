Skip to Content
Local News

How this Black-owned juice bar is making a splash in Brawley

Lavail Bailey
By , ,
today at 1:02 PM
Published 1:14 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11 is spotlighting a locally black-owned business, "Back to Eden," in celebration of Black History Month.

Lavail Bailey, the owner of Back to Eden, opened the juice bar on Main Street in Brawley last year as a way to offer healthy options in Imperial Valley.

"The vision for this place really was just to offer something healthy to the community and give them options, do something different," Bailey spoke.

Bailey grew up in Imperial Valley and started juicing when she was 20-years-old and pregnant with her first son.

"Growing up here, I was one of the only black girls in my school. So it's important for me to represent and show kids that you can have a business, especially for my kids," Bailey shared.

The store specializes in cold press juices, but also offers smoothies and other healthy options.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is a reporter and anchor for Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content