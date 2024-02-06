Skip to Content
Local elementary school offering six-week Spanish class to winter visitors

today at 8:31 AM
Published 8:52 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Promoting Spanish as a second language, Pecan Grove Elementary School is offering a six-week Spanish class to Cocopah Bend RV & Golf Resort residents.

The class of 17 is led by Pecan Grove's Family Literacy Specialist Laura Vanegas.

The primary goal of the program is to help with the ability to communicate in Spanish when they visit Mexico.

"There’s times when they go to the border to seek for dentist assistance or something and they are not familiar with the language. That’s why they were really interested in learning the language," Vanegas spoke.

The district hopes to offer the class again next year.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

