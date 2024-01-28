Yuma Faithfuls holds NFC Championship watch party at Hooters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Faithfuls, a local 49ers chapter, hosted a watch party at Hooters for the NFC Championship game.

The event starts at 4:30pm as the chapter roots for the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Detroit Lions and to advance to the Super Bowl.

In addition to meeting the members of the Yuma Faithfuls, there is a live DJ, raffles and prizes, and a group photo.

Two members of the chapter shared what they were raffling off:

"Jerseys. We have whiskey bottles from the Niner organization." Steven Navarro, member of the Yuma Faithfuls

"We actually have some autographed helmets. Some jerseys that we have available as well as for raffles, for everybody to come in. So, it's an easy raffle. Normally, it's anywhere from $10 to $20 for a ticket, but sometimes we even host for tickets to the games and stuff like that. So, that's something to look forward to." Jesus Tafoya, member of the Yuma Faithfuls

The event went until 7:00pm.