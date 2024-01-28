Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma Faithfuls holds NFC Championship watch party at Hooters

By ,
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Faithfuls, a local 49ers chapter, hosted a watch party at Hooters for the NFC Championship game.

The event starts at 4:30pm as the chapter roots for the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Detroit Lions and to advance to the Super Bowl.

In addition to meeting the members of the Yuma Faithfuls, there is a live DJ, raffles and prizes, and a group photo.

Two members of the chapter shared what they were raffling off:

"Jerseys. We have whiskey bottles from the Niner organization."

Steven Navarro, member of the Yuma Faithfuls

"We actually have some autographed helmets. Some jerseys that we have available as well as for raffles, for everybody to come in. So, it's an easy raffle. Normally, it's anywhere from $10 to $20 for a ticket, but sometimes we even host for tickets to the games and stuff like that. So, that's something to look forward to."

Jesus Tafoya, member of the Yuma Faithfuls

The event went until 7:00pm.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content