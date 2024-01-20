Yuma police share safety tips to help prevent car thefts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is reminding the local community to keep your car safe as vehicle thefts continue throughout the city.

YPD says that nine vehicle were stolen from October to January in the area south of 8th Street, between Avenue A and Avenue B.

Data from the department’s community crime map shows that were over 200 motor vehicle thefts in 2023.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles from 2011 to 2022 with turn-key ignitions are particularly being targeted, according to a Facebook post by YPD last November.

"As the weather continues to be cooler, don’t leave your car running and don’t leave the keys in the vehicle even if you forgot something in your house. People are looking out for opportunity and if they see your car running, they’re going to take it," said Officer Christina Fernandez with the YPD Public Affairs Office.