Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma police share safety tips to help prevent car thefts

KYMA
By , ,
today at 11:45 AM
Published 11:43 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is reminding the local community to keep your car safe as vehicle thefts continue throughout the city.

YPD says that nine vehicle were stolen from October to January in the area south of 8th Street, between Avenue A and Avenue B.

Data from the department’s community crime map shows that were over 200 motor vehicle thefts in 2023.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles from 2011 to 2022 with turn-key ignitions are particularly being targeted, according to a Facebook post by YPD last November.

"As the weather continues to be cooler, don’t leave your car running and don’t leave the keys in the vehicle even if you forgot something in your house. People are looking out for opportunity and if they see your car running, they’re going to take it," said Officer Christina Fernandez with the YPD Public Affairs Office.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content