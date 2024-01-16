Skip to Content
Local News

St. Francis School Dads Club to host poker tournament

By , ,
today at 2:42 PM
Published 3:07 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school is looking for players to get in on a hand of poker and contribute to a good cause at the same time.

St. Francis School of Yuma is hosting a poker tournament on Saturday, February 3 and pre-sale tickets are still available.

Courtesy: St. Francis School Dad's Club

"Pay for certain things. Last year, we paid for the playground for the kids. It was getting old and unsafe. Dad's Club put money from this tournament for the playground and the marquee up in the front of the school just to make it nice."

Tommy Castro, President St. Francis School Dad's Club

To register for the tournament, call Tommy Castro at (928) 246-3321.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content