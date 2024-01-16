St. Francis School Dads Club to host poker tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school is looking for players to get in on a hand of poker and contribute to a good cause at the same time.

St. Francis School of Yuma is hosting a poker tournament on Saturday, February 3 and pre-sale tickets are still available.

Courtesy: St. Francis School Dad's Club

"Pay for certain things. Last year, we paid for the playground for the kids. It was getting old and unsafe. Dad's Club put money from this tournament for the playground and the marquee up in the front of the school just to make it nice." Tommy Castro, President St. Francis School Dad's Club

To register for the tournament, call Tommy Castro at (928) 246-3321.