Homeward Bound Animal Rescue to host Timeless Tails Prom & Dinner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Homeward Bound Animal Rescue in Yuma is hosting the Timeless Tails Prom & Dinner event on Saturday, February 10.

The event will take place at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #398, located at 225 S. 1st Street, from 6:00pm until 1:00am, and its for people over 21-years-old.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, which according to the organization, "half of the proceeds will go to the lucky winner, and the other half will support our shelter-building initiative."

The organization says pets are not allowed at the prom due to the "comfort and safety of all guests," and it's a "human-only affair."

Tickets are $80.00 per person, and if you want to attend the prom and learn more about it, click here.