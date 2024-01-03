YPD and YCSO share crime statistics for 2023

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the crimes committed in the Yuma area in 2023.

While the Yuma Police Department (YPD) says they saw an increase in crime last year, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) reported a decrease in cases.

In 2022, the City of Yuma had five homicide cases, with one of those being a double homicide, with a total of six victims.

"In 2023, did see a slight increase in the numbers. We had seven homicide cases, of those seven we had three double homicides and a total of 10 victims," said Officer Christina Fernandez with YPD.

The significant increase for YPD is in attempted homicide cases, where in 2022, there was only nine attempted homicide cases. But in 2023, the number doubled.

"For attempted homicides we had a total of 18 cases."

While in 2022, Yuma County investigated nine homicides, that included 11 victims, and three attempted homicides.

"[Last year], the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office investigated a total of four homicides, which included four victims, and two attempted homicides," said Tania Pavlak, Public Information Officer (PIO) with YCSO.

YPD says the May 2023 house party shooting was their most significant case. Police said seven people were shot just before 11:00pm, killing two young men, who were only 19- and 20-years-old.

19 year olds Jose Lopez and Abraham Colins were arrested for the double murder and are still in custody at the Yuma County Detention Center.

That same month, YCSO also investigated their biggest case.

"The case referred to as the Georgina Montoya case, and that was a case where there was an unresponsive female located near a date grove on 1E and 18th St. She was later pronounced deceased on scene," Pavlak shared.

Pavlak says that case was later ruled a homicide. No suspect has been arrested in Montoya’s murder so if you have any information call YCSO or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.