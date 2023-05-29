One person dead, YCSO investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating the murder of a woman.

In a press release, YCSO responded to a report at around 11:40am on Monday, in the area of Avenue 1E and County 18th Street.

Upon arrival, they found the body of a woman, identified as 35-year-old Georgina Montoya of Somerton, Arizona, and pronounced her dead.

During the investigation, YCSO determined that Montoya was murdered, and handed the case over to YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau.

So far, they have no suspects, but if anyone has any information regarding the case, they can contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to submit an anonymous tip. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.