Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park seeking volunteers

Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park is among Arizona’s most visited tourist destinations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Volunteers are invited to Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park's "Join a Prison Chain Gang" information session on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The recruitment event will be happening at 10 a.m. at the park located at 220 Prison Hill Road.

Volunteers are needed for the following:

Storyteller Tour Guides

Museum Greeters

Grounds Maintenance Crew

Character Actors

The Yuma Territorial Prison says no experience is required.

This informational session will introduce volunteers to the park volunteer program, discuss position openings, and how to become a volunteer.

The Yuma Territorial Prison said there will be a short history of the park and an optional tour of prison grounds.

For more information, please contact Park Manager, Yanna Kruse at (928) 783-4771.