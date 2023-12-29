HSOY urges community to protect their pets from loud noises for New Year’s weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) said it will not charge the usual fee to pet owners reclaiming their animals if they entered the shelter between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, 2024.

HSOY urges residents and visitors to protect their pets from the loud noises of gunfire and fireworks.

January 1 is the second day of the year when most pets go missing.

HSOY said it will be closed on January 1 but will be open on January 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They said fees, excluding licenses, will not apply if owners reclaim their pets between January 2 and 5.

HSOY's Executive Director Annette Lagunas said that people going to retrieve their pets from the shelter bring identification photos and vaccination records for them.

Lagunas suggested some ways to protect pets during the holiday such as crating them if they're going to be left alone during the time when there may be loud noises.

Lagunas said another option is to secure pets in the most comfortable area within the home and turn on the TV or radio to add background noise to help drown out the loud noises that can cause stress.

HSOY also mentioned that confetti chains thrown on New Year's Eve can become trapped in a cat's intestines if ingested and may even require surgery

Noisy artifacts can also scare pets and possibly cause damage to their ears, said HSOY.

HSOY reminds the community to make sure their pet is properly equipped with their license issued by the City of Yuma or Yuma County, wears an identification tag, or has a microchip with current owner information.

Go to yumalostpets.com to post a lost pet or to find a pet.