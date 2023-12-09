Skip to Content
Local News

Local cancer foundation receives large donation

KYMA
By ,
today at 11:05 AM
Published 1:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma presented a $8,000 check to the AdvoKATE Foundation on Saturday.

Every year, the club holds a bowling fundraiser to raise funds for the foundation, according to Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma member Howard Blitz.

The AdvoKATE Foundation is a non-profit organization that was created to honor Kate Campa’s legacy, who died of cancer in 2020.

In addition, the foundation raises funds to help Yuma families whose children are battling cancer. 

The donation was presented to Lili Campa, president of AdvoKATE, at the Inca Lanes bowling alley.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content