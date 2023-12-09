Local cancer foundation receives large donation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma presented a $8,000 check to the AdvoKATE Foundation on Saturday.

Every year, the club holds a bowling fundraiser to raise funds for the foundation, according to Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma member Howard Blitz.

The AdvoKATE Foundation is a non-profit organization that was created to honor Kate Campa’s legacy, who died of cancer in 2020.

In addition, the foundation raises funds to help Yuma families whose children are battling cancer.

The donation was presented to Lili Campa, president of AdvoKATE, at the Inca Lanes bowling alley.