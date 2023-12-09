Skip to Content
Baskin-Robbins officially opens in the Foothills

Baskin-Robbins
today at 3:31 PM
Published 3:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Baskin-Robbins held its grand opening Saturday morning in the Foothills.

According to the ice cream shop chain, the store, located at 11259 S. Frontage Road, is the first to open in more than 20 years.

The doors opened at 11:00am, and Baskin-Robbins mascot Coney was on hand to welcome those who attended the ceremony.

For one of the customers, Harley, she says Baskin-Robbins Yuma brought back a lot of fond memories.

"I feel kind of like at home because it's my dad's favorite ice cream shop, and we used to have it in Hawaii, so I really missed it," Harley explained.

During the ceremony, Peter Cicero, the franchisee for Baskin-Robbins Yuma, handed out coupons for the first 31 guests as they will receive free scoops of ice cream for a year. However, other guests also enjoyed scoops of ice cream for $1.31.

To learn more about the Baskin-Robbins Yuma location, click here.

