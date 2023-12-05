Family of mobile home fire victim speaks out

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A sister speaks out following the death of her loved one who died in a Yuma mobile home fire over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, a trailer fire broke out taking the life of 33-year-old Maria Guadalupe Aparicio.

“I know she was 33 but she will always be my little sister," said Berenice Aparicio, the victim's sister.

Maria’s sister, Berenice, shares what she remembers most about her.

“She was the type of person who would love to joke around and she would always light up a room with her smile and her jokes and her sarcasm and we’re distraught we’re in shock and it’s been really hard for us," said Berenice.

It all started when a fire broke out at a trailer in flames at around 5:20 a.m. in Bann Mobile Estates on May Avenue near Fifth Street.

“We had a fire on December 3rd at approximately 5:20 am, we responded with four fire trucks, they got there within four minutes, and they found a residence that was 50 to 75 percent fully involved," said Chief Jeff Woodruff, Rural Metro Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Unfortunately, Maria was still inside.

Rural Metro Fire Department knocked down the fire within 15 minutes, and that’s when they went in and found Maria.

“It was a small residence, it was only about an eight by 30 trailer, they had it knocked down within 15 minutes. That’s when they went in and found the deceased individual," stated Chief Woodruff.

Berenice said her family launched a GoFundMe to be able to afford a funeral especially as she leaves behind a 14-year-old son.

“We want Andrew to at least be able to give his mother his last goodbye and give her the proper burial," said Berenice.

If you’d like to donate, click HERE.