YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 13 On Your Side's Blankets from the Heart drive is happening on Friday, December 1.

The event is taking place at the Yuma Palms Mall by Buffalo Wild Wings and Harkins Theatres from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The team will be collecting hats, coats, blankets, warm clothing, and monetary donations.

All the proceeds go to the Crossroads Mission.

Watch the live stream here: