Wellton Pickleball Club holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

today at 6:16 AM
WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Wellton Pickleball Club is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

According to the club's president, Dale Yankala, the ribbon-cutting ceremony is honor of the club receiving a grant to renovate the pickleball courts at Butterfield Park.

The ceremony is taking place at Butterfield Park in Wellton at 9:00am, and the club is inviting the Town of Wellton to attend.

13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales will have more information on this story.

