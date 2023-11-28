Wellton Pickleball Club holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Wellton Pickleball Club is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

According to the club's president, Dale Yankala, the ribbon-cutting ceremony is honor of the club receiving a grant to renovate the pickleball courts at Butterfield Park.

The ceremony is taking place at Butterfield Park in Wellton at 9:00am, and the club is inviting the Town of Wellton to attend.

