Skip to Content
Local News

Family asking for help after fire destroys home

Brandy McCleaf
By ,
today at 11:51 AM
Published 12:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A family of six is asking for donations after a fire caused significant damage to their home on Wednesday evening. 

“It just makes me really sad. I just don't want her to have any more pain,“ said Brandy McCleaf, a lifelong friend of the homeowner Andrea Glick.

McCleaf also says the family’s French bulldog, named “Biscuit”, was killed in the fire.

Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says the fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of S. Magnolia Avenue and W. 16th Place.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the house where it originated but the home was significantly damaged.

YFD said one of the home's residents was evaluated but did not want to be taken to the hospital and there were no other injuries.

The American Red Cross assisted the two adults and four children who lived at the home since it was damaged and could not be reoccupied.

YFD said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content