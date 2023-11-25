Family asking for help after fire destroys home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A family of six is asking for donations after a fire caused significant damage to their home on Wednesday evening.

“It just makes me really sad. I just don't want her to have any more pain,“ said Brandy McCleaf, a lifelong friend of the homeowner Andrea Glick.

McCleaf also says the family’s French bulldog, named “Biscuit”, was killed in the fire.

Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says the fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of S. Magnolia Avenue and W. 16th Place.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the house where it originated but the home was significantly damaged.

YFD said one of the home's residents was evaluated but did not want to be taken to the hospital and there were no other injuries.

The American Red Cross assisted the two adults and four children who lived at the home since it was damaged and could not be reoccupied.

YFD said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.