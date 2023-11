YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For this Thanksgiving Day, VFW Post 8242 is offering Thanksgiving meals to Veterans.

The Post will be serving turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls, and butter.

The dinner will start to be served at noon.

There will also be music by Dakota Players from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

We got to talk to some veterans about what they are thankful for.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.