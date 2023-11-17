Skip to Content
Quechan Indian Tribe opens new center for entrepreneurs

Abraham Retana
today at 3:48 PM
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - If you want to start your own business, there's a new place where you can make your plans a reality.

The Quechan Tribe opened its new business development center.

Some of the services available include workshops, trainings, and tools to start or improve your small business.

"We work really hard with our vendors and entrepreneurs to develop a place where they can come and learn and grow and excel on developing tribes private sector on the economy here at the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation," stated Brian Golding, Quechan Indian Tribe Economic Development Administration Director.

The Quechan Business Development Center offers its services to its tribal members, the general public, and members of other Indian reservations.

Abraham Retana

