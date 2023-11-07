City Of Brawley hosts ‘Mayor for a Day’ event

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three students from the Brawley Elementry School District have been selected to be part of the city council for a day.

Students submitted an entry form with an essay as to why they would like to participate as Mayor for a Day.

Witter Elementary School's 5th-grade student Braydon Meeks won the title of Mayor for a Day.

In his entry, he expressed concerns about the skate park and how the skate park itself needs some improvements to be made.

“I look forward to talking about the skate park and fixing it and now I'm going to be able to create the skatepark and fix it," explained Meeks.

Two Councilmembers were also elected, Brianda Rios and Mayte Barajas.

“We’re here celebrating that event it's just you know, we created something to bring greater civic engagement participation from students and young minds and so we did have a very short essay questions on what they would do to help improve the city and we had great responses. There were 23 applicants and of those 23, the top three were selected to join us here today,” said Mayor George Nava.

The three students had the opportunity to get a tour of the Brawley Police Station and Fire Station.

The students will also have the opportunity to speak at the city council meeting expressing their concerns with the City and how to resolve some issues.