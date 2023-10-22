Two Border Patrol agents in criticial condition after accident at checkpoint

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Border Patrol agents were flown to a Phoenix area hospital with serious injuries, according to a verified source.

The incident occurred at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 eastbound, but it is still unconfirmed on what caused the injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZ DPS) says other drivers were also injured in the incident. AZ DPS also says it’s assisting Border Patrol in the investigation.

KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.