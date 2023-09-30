Yuma boy overcomes three-year battle with cancer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Xavier Ojeda, better known as "King," is finally cancer-free after a three-year battle with leukemia.

The eight-year-old was diagnosed with the rare blood cancer in September 2020, just a month after his fifth birthday.

"I was thinking that we did something wrong. It was also like, 'Well, where did we go wrong? Why is this happening to him?'" said Aaron Ojeda, King's father.

The family began taking routine trips to the Banner Children's Hospital in Phoenix for treatment. King underwent blood transfusions, surgeries, and chemotherapy.

The family documented King's journey on a Facebook blog they created, which has over a thousand followers.

King says his journey was a blur, but that he's happy that he can finally call himself cancer-free.

"I just feel lucky and I’m happy about it because I’m done with the treatments and stuff. I’m done with all of that and I’m happy about it because I’m finally better," King expressed.

