Foothills residents voice concerns over proposed rezoning project

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local officials held a meeting Saturday morning at the Foothills Library to address concerns over a proposed rezoning project.

In a packed conference room, residents voiced their disapproval for the rezoning request citing lack of infrastructure to support a new housing development.

Daren Simmons, District 3 Board Supervisor, Maggie Castro, the County Planning and Zoning Director, and Javier Barraza, the County’s Senior Planner were all in attendance.

Three rezoning cases are up for approval this year. If approved, hundreds of acres would be rezoned from one house per 10 acres to five houses per one acre.

Part of the rezoning would also allow new apartments to be built near Frontage Road in the Fortuna wash.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on this proposal on September 26, 2023, at 5:00pm, at the Aldrich Hall Department of Developmental Services Building.

If the proposal is approved by the Commission, it will move to the Board of Supervisors, who will vote for final approval.