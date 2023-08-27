Skip to Content
89-year-old local business owner retires after brutal attack

Rose Alterations
By
New
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:41 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rose Roberson is retiring from her shop, Rose Alterations, after recovering from injuries she sustained from an assault that happened in May.

On May 15, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a man attacked Roberson with a brick, cane, and sewing machine inside her shop located on 8th Avenue, near 32nd Street.

The suspect, 72-year-old James Oakley, was arrested after being located in a trailer behind the business.

Oakley was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage.

Roberson says she has trouble walking as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Roberson has been in the alterations industry for over 30 years, with different locations in Yuma throughout her career.

