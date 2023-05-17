Suspect arrested in an 89-year-old woman attack

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department arrested the suspect accused of attacking an 89-year-old woman inside an alterations shop.

Yuma Police say a man attacked an 89-year-old woman inside an alterations shop with a brick, a cane, and a sewing machine before he was finally found.

The Yuma Police Department says it happened on Monday, May 15 after 5 p.m. at Rose's Alterations on 8th Avenue near 32nd Street.

After investigation, police say the man threw a brick through the front window of the shop and then he attacked the woman.

The suspect was then located in a trailer behind the business after starting a fire.

He and the victim were both taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The suspect, James Michael Oakley, was booked on Tuesday evening and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

He will be charged for 2nd degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage.

Court records show Oakley previously was found guilty of a robbery in 2018.

Chennell Ramos will have more tonight.