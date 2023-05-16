Man assaults 89-year-old woman in shop

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police say a man attacked an 89-year-old woman inside an alterations shop with a brick, a cane, and a sewing machine before he was finally found.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it happened on Monday, May 15 after 5 p.m. at Rose's Alterations on 8th Avenue near 32nd Street.

After investigation, police say the man threw a brick through the front window of the shop and then he attacked the woman.

The suspect was then located in a trailer behind the business after starting a fire.

He and the victim were both taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The victim is in stable condition and the suspect is awaiting medical clearance, YPD says.

This is still an active investigation.

