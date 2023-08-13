City of Yuma holds free stargazing event at West Wetlands Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma held a free stargazing event at West Wetlands Park Saturday night.

Participants got the chance to get a close-up view of a meteor shower as well as learn all about stars, constellations, and galaxies.

According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower peaked on the night of August 12.

"It gives them a chance to maybe...if that's an interest they have...find out a little more about it to see if they might be interested in it," said Kermit Olson, who brought his grandkids to the event.

The free event was held from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.