Skip to Content
Local News

City of Yuma holds free stargazing event at West Wetlands Park

KYMA
By ,
today at 11:35 AM
Published 11:12 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma held a free stargazing event at West Wetlands Park Saturday night.

Participants got the chance to get a close-up view of a meteor shower as well as learn all about stars, constellations, and galaxies.

According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower peaked on the night of August 12. 

"It gives them a chance to maybe...if that's an interest they have...find out a little more about it to see if they might be interested in it," said Kermit Olson, who brought his grandkids to the event.

The free event was held from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content