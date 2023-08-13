City of El Centro issues injunction against LAFCO

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro filed a request Friday that the Imperial County Superior Court issue an injuction against the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).

In a press release, the injunction against LAFCO is for its improper California Environment Quality Act (CEQA) process. The injunction would mean that a judge would order LAFCO to "stop any proceedings on a proposed healthcare district expansion project until LAFCO rectifies its CEQA process."

The City of El Centro says the litigation explains the legal errors in LAFCO's process, used at its May 25 meeting to determine the potential environmental impacts of the proposed district expansion application.

Additionally, the City says, "The basis of the litigation is LAFCO's alleged failure to follow the statutory and regulatory process to identify and address the environmental impacts of [the] district expansion."

The press release also mentions that while the City of El Centro does not own the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), the City "owns the real property where ECRMC is located and is interested in how the annexation would affect its property and other functions."

Furthermore, the City of El Centro is requesting a judge to conduct a hearing and rule on the injunction on Septemer 14. To learn more about this, read the press release and injuction below.