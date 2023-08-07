AEA Federal Credit Union donates to Hospice of Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Education Association (AEA) Federal Credit Union presented a $4,110 check to the Hospice of Yuma.

According to a press release, the donation was raised through the Employee Jeans Giver Program during 2023's second quarter.

AEA says their employees participate in the program all year long and donate "either $5 or $10 from their paychecks to wear jeans."

Each fiscal quarter, according to AEA, the funds raised are given to "a charity selected by employees." Since the program's inception in 2016, the Jeans Giver Program raised over $86,000 for local non-profits.

“Hospice of Yuma is there for local families during the very emotional experience of caring for a loved one with a chronic or terminal illness, and they do it with heart and warmth at every step,” said Adele Sandberg, AEA President and CEO. “Our community is fortunate to have an organization like Hospice of Yuma and the AEA Team felt strongly about donating to support their efforts.”