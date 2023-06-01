Amberly’s Place hosts fundraiser to help victims of abuse

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly’s Place is making one final push to raise much-needed funds for local victims of domestic violence.

But the non-profit is still way behind on ticket sales.

The event called "Week in Paradise" raises funds every single year.

All proceeds go towards essentials for victims of abuse.

Including diapers, clothing, food, shelter, medication, and relocation expenses.

Ticket sales are vital to the organization to continue its mission, as they are facing a $225,000 loss in grant funding.

“These funds are crucial to us we are in the midst of a significant cut to our funding our main funding stream has always been the victim of crime act fund and we were notified right after the first of the year that we’re facing a 55-percent cut,” stated Tori Bourguignon from Amberly's Place.

You can purchase $10 tickets directly in person at their office and Amberly’s Place Thrift Shop located at 812 S Avenue A, until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

The drawing takes place Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at the Fun Factory and Waylon's Water World.

The grand prize is a trip to Hawaii.