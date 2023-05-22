Yuma School District One receives grant to reduce diesel emissions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Elementary School District One has received a grant by the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) State Clean Diesel Grant Program.

In a press release, the school district will use the $103,482 grant to reduce diesel emissions and benefit air quaility.

According to the school district, DECA provided funding to replace two school buses, one from 2004 and the other from 2006, with two 2023 liquid propane gas school buses to reduce ozone pollution.

Ron Schepers, Yuma School District One and Yuma Union High School District's (YUHSD) Director of Transportation, was instrumental in improving the current school buses saying, "With a fleet of 176 school buses between both districts traveling over 12,000 miles daily, reducing emissions and improving air quality plays an important role in keeping students safe and healthy.”

Through the grant, Yuma Schools Transportation has converted 57 diesel school buses to liquid propane gas buses since 2013.

If you want to learn more about the school district receiving the grant, read the press release below.