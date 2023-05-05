Skip to Content
Local healthcare non-profit organization receives awards

Ms. Yesenia Sedano, Quality Assurance Coordinator with RCBH/SLWIC (fourth from left to right) receives the TAPI Award.
Regional Center for Border Health Inc.
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH), Inc. and San Luis Walk-In Clinic (SLWIC), Inc. was a recipient of the Arizona Best Practices and Brightest Stars awards.

For the second year in a row, both were a recipient of the Arizona Partnership for Immunization Daniel T. Cloud Outstanding Practice Awards presented as part of the 27th Annual “Arizona Best Practices and Brightest Stars Awards Celebration."

The celebration happened on April 19 and was held in Mesa, Arizona.

The Daniel T. Cloud Outstanding Practice Awards are given to healthcare providers that achieved a minimum 90% coverage level of their two-year-old and teen patients, said Marisol Penuelas-Arrizon with RCBH.

RCBH and SLWIC were awarded in the categories of Toddler and Teenager.

“Receving this important award confirms the commitment our team has in providing high quality services to the families and children of our communities, we can not be more proud of our team in San Luis Walk In Clinic, Inc.,” stated Amanda Aguirre, former State of Arizona Senator and current President & CEO of RCBH.

