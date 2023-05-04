Local group on a mission to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A walk for justice, the missing and the murdered. The mission to give a voice to those who are voiceless.

The National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is celebrated on May 5.

The Intertribal Warriors United will host the solidarity walk this Saturday

Group organizer Roxanne Barley shares the importance of the walk.

Roxanne Barley says, “the solidarity walk purpose is to bring awareness to the Yuma County area to show that Native American people are highly more likely to go missing being abducted, being murdered and their cases being cold not no longer investigated and the families are being left behind with no answers.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear red, a color that holds significance

Roxanne Barley says, "this dress represents in our culture in our Native American culture. Red is the color that we see on the other side of the spirit world."

The walk will start at Joann’s Laundry at 6 p.m. and end at Gateway Park.