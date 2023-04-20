Skip to Content
Imperial Valley College honors alumni artist on new mural

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College has a new look inside its library. Robert R. Pozos is the artist behind the new mural and is also an alumnus of Imperial Valley College.   

Today the college invited the community to see the mural in person and to learn the story behind the art piece. 

Pozos dedicated the mural to the students, family, and friends that have impacted his life here in the Imperial Valley.  

The painting starts with the ancestry of Imperial Valley to show the fields and community college while the end shows the future of Imperial Valley graduates.  

Pozos welcomes the community to come to check out the mural at the college. 

He is also working on another upcoming mural in Calexico very soon. 

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera

