today at 12:18 PM
Published 11:05 AM

American Legion Post 138 hosts annual Erik Silva Memorial Golf Tournament  

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Legion Post 138 is hosting its third annual golf tournament in honor of a young marine who was killed in Iraq in 2003.  

It's been 20 years since Erik Silva passed away and in honor of his memorial, his family hosts an annual golf tournament at Barbera Worth Country Club in Holtville.

It was one of Erik Silva’s favorite outings with his father and in honor of that, Jack Silva asked the American Legion to host the event at Barbara Worth Country Club in Holtville. 

The event will be held on Saturday, April 15.   

It is a three-person scramble and the cost per player is $125.

The fee includes a golf cart, breakfast, and lunch and the first 100 entries receive a golf shirt and towel.  

Proceeds go to support veteran services, local community projects, and newly enlisted military members.  

Check-in is at 7:00 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the event. 

