Local News
today at 6:56 PM
New media room draws interest at Yuma Main Library

Recently established media room offers technological benefits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Main Library now has a media studio room open to the public.

The room was completed and funded by the non-profit Yuma library foundation for $25,000.

The room features sound recording equipment for creating voice demos, a green screen and a lot more fun and interesting features.

To use the room reach out to the Yuma Main Library to set up an appointment.

Court Zeppernick

Court Zeppernick joined the KYMA team as a reporter in October 2022.
Reach out to Court with story ideas and tips at: court.zeppernick@kecytv.com

