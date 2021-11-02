Imperial County officials report low voter turnout for district elections

Municipal races don't get much reaction from Valley residents - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - It’s Election Day for Imperial County residents, but not many are hitting the polls. Linsey Dale, the Registrar of Voters, said turnout for this election is poor in comparison to previous elections.

“It’s very small, it’s very just within each district and so it’s hard to look at voter turnout for this election compared to what it would be to a county-wide election,” said Dale.

Dale said folks in the Valley will cast their vote in the consolidated election. She said there are three districts up for election.

Dale said the largest district on the ballot, Brawley, will get to vote on Measure U. It’s a utility tax up for renewal this year. Locals will vote on whether or not to keep the tax on their monthly bills.

The registrar of voters said Meadows Union School District and the Salton Sea Community Services District are also holding races on Election Day.

Residents in those two districts will vote on what board members they want to represent them.

Dale said its already counting mail-in ballots. Results from those votes will be fully accounted for and will be updated with preliminary results.

