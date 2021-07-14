Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 8:11 AM

Police search for person of interest in vehicle theft

Somerton Police Department

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle is stolen from Somerton.

Somerton Police Department says it received reports of a stolen vehicle last Thursday afternoon from S. Avenue G.

The case remains under investigation. Police do not release other information.

They continue to search for the man pictured below, if you have seen him contact the police right away at (928) 722-7326 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.

Crime / Top Stories / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content