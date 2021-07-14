Police search for person of interest in vehicle theft

Local News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle is stolen from Somerton.

Somerton Police Department says it received reports of a stolen vehicle last Thursday afternoon from S. Avenue G.

The case remains under investigation. Police do not release other information.

They continue to search for the man pictured below, if you have seen him contact the police right away at (928) 722-7326 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.