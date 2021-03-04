City of Yuma helps Crossroads Mission recover from recent crisis

Local News

City Counsel signs off on funding for repairs to family shelter - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A sewer problem left Crossroads Mission with more problems than just the pandemic. Now the Yuma City Council has agreed to help the shelter through another tough time.

Last year raw sewage backed up into the Mission's family facility. Very little furniture could be salvaged, so much needed to be replaced. Unfortunately, the unexpected expense came at a time when coronavirus has caused donations to drop.

Fortunately, the city of Yuma was willing to step in and help. Council members on Wednesday voted to provide the shelter with another $40,000 through a community development grant.

The city got the funding for the grant through the CARES act, which provided millions of dollars of relief in the early stages of the pandemic.

So far, Crossroads Mission has received $200,000 from in grants from the city. Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif shows us how the shelter's putting the funding to work.