Yuma mother speaks out after vehicle crashes into home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The homeowner of a house that was crashed into speaks out and is asking the community for help.

Pilar Montoya is part of the family of 9 whose home was crashed into, killing four men.

At about 2:52 a.m. on January 8, officers were called about a vehicle crashing into a home in the area of S. 48th Way.

Police say a 19-year-old man, driving a Dodge Ram pickup with five passengers, was on Avenue D when the vehicle rolled into a brick wall, then into Montoya's home. The driver and three other men in the vehicle were pronounced dead on scene.

Montoya explains one of the men apologized and asked for her phone to make a call.

Montoya is also asking the Yuma community for help with their GoFundMe.

We'll update this story tonight with an interview from Pilar Montoya.