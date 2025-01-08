Four dead after vehicle crashes into Yuma home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four people were pronounced dead on scene following a crash into a home, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

At about 2:52 a.m. on January 8, officers were called about a vehicle crashing into a home in the area of S. 48th Way.

Police say a 19-year-old man, driving a Dodge Ram pickup with five passengers, was on Avenue D when the vehicle rolled into a brick wall, then into a home.

The following were pronounced dead on scene, according to YPD:

The 19-year-old driver

Two 20-year-old men

A 22-year-old man

The other two passengers, 18-year-old and 20-year-old men, were taken to Onvida Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to YPD.

Three people were inside the home, including a 37-year-old woman who was also taken to Onvida Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to YPD.

YPD says speed and alcohol appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.