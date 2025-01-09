Skip to Content
Yuma County

Young men identified in car that crashed into Yuma home

KYMA
By
New
Published 4:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The four young men who died in a car that crashed into a home were identified by Yuma Police Department (YPD).

The men who died are as follows:

  • Levander Smith, 19
  • Jovan Orozco, 20
  • Luis Gamez, 20
  • Adrian Palacio, 22

In the early morning of January 8, police were called about a Dodge Ram pickup that rolled into a brick wall, then into a home in the area of S. 48th Way.

Two passengers in the pickup, as well as a 37-year-old woman resident, were taken to Onvida Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

YPD says speed and alcohol may have been factors.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content