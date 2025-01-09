Young men identified in car that crashed into Yuma home
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The four young men who died in a car that crashed into a home were identified by Yuma Police Department (YPD).
The men who died are as follows:
- Levander Smith, 19
- Jovan Orozco, 20
- Luis Gamez, 20
- Adrian Palacio, 22
In the early morning of January 8, police were called about a Dodge Ram pickup that rolled into a brick wall, then into a home in the area of S. 48th Way.
Two passengers in the pickup, as well as a 37-year-old woman resident, were taken to Onvida Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
YPD says speed and alcohol may have been factors.