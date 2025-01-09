Young men identified in car that crashed into Yuma home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The four young men who died in a car that crashed into a home were identified by Yuma Police Department (YPD).

The men who died are as follows:

Levander Smith, 19

Jovan Orozco, 20

Luis Gamez, 20

Adrian Palacio, 22

In the early morning of January 8, police were called about a Dodge Ram pickup that rolled into a brick wall, then into a home in the area of S. 48th Way.

Two passengers in the pickup, as well as a 37-year-old woman resident, were taken to Onvida Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

YPD says speed and alcohol may have been factors.