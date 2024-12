YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Panera Bread opened their first Yuma location Monday morning.

Locals eagerly awaited for the past year for the restaurant chain as Panera Bread opened over 30 other locations in Arizona.

A Panera Bread opened in El Centro in late 2019 and Mayor Doug Nicholls announced the restaurant coming to Yuma during his State of the City Address in March 2023.

Panera Bread is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on 1537 S 4th Ave.