Yuma man suspected of deadly crash receives plea offer from state

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man arrested for a deadly crash in March received a plea offer from the state.

27-year-old Alexander Trace Ray faces three charges including second-degree homicide after a fatal car crash that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Ruben Orozco Gonzalez.

The Yuma Police Department says Ray was driving at excessive speed with a young child in the vehicle who was left with a relative before the crash happened.

In court on Thursday, Ray's attorney said he received a plea offer form the state but that his client needed more time to review it and asked for a continuance.

Judge Roger Nelson granted the continuance.

Ray will be back in court on October 17th.