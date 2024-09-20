Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma man suspected of deadly crash receives plea offer from state

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By
New
Published 11:12 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man arrested for a deadly crash in March received a plea offer from the state.

27-year-old Alexander Trace Ray faces three charges including second-degree homicide after a fatal car crash that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Ruben Orozco Gonzalez.

The Yuma Police Department says Ray was driving at excessive speed with a young child in the vehicle who was left with a relative before the crash happened.

In court on Thursday, Ray's attorney said he received a plea offer form the state but that his client needed more time to review it and asked for a continuance.

Judge Roger Nelson granted the continuance.

Ray will be back in court on October 17th.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content