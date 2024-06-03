Retrial for Sidney Lee case set to begin

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A retrial begins on Tuesday in the case of a Somerton man who shot his neighbor leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

The jury for the retrial of 50-year-old Sidney Lee was selected on Monday.

In a hearing after the jury selection happened, it was announced that Somerton police forgot to turn in over 70 different videos to the court for the first trial.

One video showed the victim pushing Lee to the ground.

The defense called to dismiss the case with prejudice because the videos were not available for the first trial but the judge denied it.

In the first trial, the jury was not able to come to a verdict on whether Lee was guilty of aggravated assault.

The jury was presented with home security video of Lee shooting the victim three times during a fight this past January in Somerton.

They also saw the 29-year-old victim punching Lee in the face before he was shot.

The judge called for a mistrial and excused the jury after they could not come up with a verdict leading to a new trial, judge, and jury.

The retrial is expected to last about a week.