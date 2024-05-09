Skip to Content
Yuma County

Keller Williams Realty Yuma gives back to the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local real estate company is giving back to the Yuma community.

Keller Williams Realty closed its offices around the country Thursday for its annual Red Day to serve locals in need.

More than 100 local employees volunteered at the Yuma Food Bank.

"We genuinely believe that we need to get back to the community and serve the community that we work in. It feels great, it feels awesome to do it as a team. We are so much a family to come together 100 plus throughout three shifts and give back together. It's an awesome energy," said Kristan Sheppeard, Keller Williams Realty Yuma team leader.

The Keller Williams Realty team leader said they will continue helping the Yuma community the rest of the year by taking part in other community service events.

