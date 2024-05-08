ADOT’s Blue Envelope program is now available

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Blue Envelope program is designed to help those on the autism spectrum.

The blue envelope holds the driver’s vehicle registration and insurance, including instructions for the driver and law enforcement officers to know who to communicate with and to reduce stress during the traffic stop.

If you would like to participate in the program, go to your local MVD office. There is no record of the participants as it is meant to be confidential.

According to Arizona’s MVD Director, they got the idea about a year ago as the state of Connecticut was piloting the program and found a way to start it here.

