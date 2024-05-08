Skip to Content
ADOT’s Blue Envelope program is now available

May 2, 2024 7:53 AM
Published 11:53 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Blue Envelope program is designed to help those on the autism spectrum.

The blue envelope holds the driver’s vehicle registration and insurance, including instructions for the driver and law enforcement officers to know who to communicate with and to reduce stress during the traffic stop. 

If you would like to participate in the program, go to your local MVD office. There is no record of the participants as it is meant to be confidential. 

According to Arizona’s MVD Director, they got the idea about a year ago as the state of Connecticut was piloting the program and found a way to start it here. 

For more information, click HERE.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

