Man barricades himself in house after attempted assault on officer

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department responded to a call on Saturday night, reporting that a man had attempted to jump out of a moving car. The call was made by his wife.

Somerton Police Lieutenant Jose Garza explained, "So she stopped the car and allowed him to exit, and later on that evening, a few minutes later, officers made contact with a male subject fitting the description."

Officers found the man on County 17 and Somerton Avenue, they say the man was displaying erratic behavior, refusing to comply with orders. He attempted to punch an officer and then fled to his home.

Lt. Garza further explained, "The subject did receive some injuries from the officers' attempt to execute an arrest. We're still investigating to determine which injuries were caused by our officers and which were self-inflicted."

The man barricaded himself inside his home with his wife and three children. Garza said, "We were able to communicate through the wife. She called our 911 center, and we were able to use her to speak to him."

Just after 1 a.m., police safely removed the man without injuring any family members. He was then taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment of some wounds.

Garza concluded, "Once he is cleared, he will be booked into Yuma County jail for a variety of charges, including kidnapping, threats, and aggravated assault on an officer."

This is an ongoing investigation. If you or anyone you know has any information, please contact the Somerton Police Department.